Fujairah Crown Prince Briefed On Fujairah Adventures Team's Plans, Projects

Published August 02, 2023

FUJARAIH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has emphasised the importance of developing adventure tourism sector and its activities, and strengthening its key role in promoting tourism development in the country, as well as supporting its comprehensive development journey.

This came when the Fujairah Crown Prince met at the Emiri Court with the Fujairah Adventure team.

The Fujairah Ruler highlighted the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to develop the adventures sector and adopt the best international standards and regulations, which would contribute to positioning the Emirate of Fujairah, and the UAE, among the world's leading tourist destinations.

He was also briefed about the team's strategic plans and development projects that would contribute to boosting the adventure sector and supporting the tourism industry in the emirate in particular and the UAE in general.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the meeting.

