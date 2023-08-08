Open Menu

Fujairah Crown Prince Briefed On Fujairah Creative Centre's Plans, Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 04:15 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, was briefed about the objectives of the Fujairah Creative Centre, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

He learnt about the centre's plans in the cultural and innovative field, supporting talented people from all segments of society and celebrating their creativity and empowering them.

Sheikh Mohammed was also acquainted with the activities and initiatives that support the centre's objectives at the cultural and societal levels.

During his meeting at the Emiri Court with Widad Al Hamoudi, Director of the Fujairah Creative Centre affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Fujairah Crown Prince emphasised the importance of these centres in attracting creative minds in all fields and investing and developing youth energies.

He also highlighted the support and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to initiatives supporting the country's stature in this sector and enhancing its competitive indicators globally.

He also praised the centre's activities and events serving all segments of society.

