Fujairah Crown Prince Briefed On Outcome Of World's Coolest Winter Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 09:01 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Emiri Diwan.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah welcomed Bin Touq and commended the efforts of the Ministry of Economy in strengthening the tourism and economic sectors and enhancing their global competitiveness.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Fujairah reviewed the outcomes of the fifth season of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, launched under the theme ‘Green Tourism’.

The campaign was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, the National Agricultural Centre, and local tourism authorities across the UAE.

The discussions highlighted the campaign’s achievements, particularly its role in promoting the UAE’s natural landscapes, diverse environments, and tourism landmarks to support domestic tourism, boost the national economy, and solidify the country’s position as a global travel destination.

Fujairah Crown Prince emphasised the significance of strategic national projects that contribute to achieving the UAE’s vision of sustainable tourism development, raising awareness about eco-friendly practices, and fostering a tourism ecosystem that integrates individuals and institutions in sustainability efforts.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Fujairah, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to coordinated efforts and multi-stakeholder collaboration to support the UAE’s tourism investment strategy and drive comprehensive national development across all sectors.

The Minister of Economy extended thanks and appreciation for the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his warm welcome and support for tourism development projects in Fujairah.

