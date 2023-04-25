UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Crown Prince Chairs Meeting Of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s Board Of Trustees

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujaira, chaired the second meeting for 2023 of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s board of trustees, which was held at his office in the Crown Prince’s Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the Academy’s programmes and the progress that has been made in that regard, as well as its artistic and creative activities, and the current and future projects the academy is working on, targeting artists and arts enthusiasts.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi stressed the importance of keeping pace with the requirements and transformations of our time, and representing common human values through various expressive art forms.

The Crown Prince noted the vast support that H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, provides for arts in the emirate, and his directives to highlight the artistic traditions and cultural heritage of the UAE and communicate them to the world.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah; and Ali Obaid, Director-General of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy.

