FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Science and Technology of Fujairah (USTF), has commended the UAE leadership for its support in spreading knowledge and providing easy access to education, and its efforts to be a pioneer and innovator in higher education.

Sheikh Mohammed, who was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, made this statement during the graduation ceremony of the 50th batch of USTF graduates, which comprised 31 students.

The Fujairah Crown Prince honoured the students and praised their efforts to achieve excellence, highlighting the significant strides made by Fujairah's higher education institutions to enhance the quality of education across all fields, under the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

Prof. Dr. Ali Abou-Elnour, Chancellor of USTF, inaugurated the graduation ceremony with a speech in which he expressed his gratitude to the endless efforts made by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the UAE Rulers, to advance education and scientific research, which helped take the UAE to new heights.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court; Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office; the university's board of trustees and others.