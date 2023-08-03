Open Menu

Fujairah Crown Prince issues Resolution to form Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 2026

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, issued Resolution No.14 for 2023 to establish the Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 2026 and outline its tasks and authorities.
The plan realises the vision of H.H.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, aimed at developing an integrated system that supports the ongoing progress and development witnessed by Fujairah in all sectors and continues advancing the foundations of comprehensive national development.


The plan is guided and overseen by the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad to improve government performance, increase the quality of life of citizens, and envision a pioneering future based on achieving progress, seizing opportunities and fostering innovation.
The plan aims to promote various vital sectors in the emirate, most notably tourism, the economy, government work and infrastructure, as well as improve the efficiency of human resources, increase performance, and advance the services of governmental institutions to higher levels.


The plan’s drafting involved various entities from the government, private sector, academic institutions and civil society to achieve the best outcomes within the plan's key objectives and ensure Fujairah's future stature as a leading Arab and international city.
The plan will operate based on performance indicators that will focus on measuring and implementing several main factors through a series of major transformative initiatives and projects involving relevant entities and specialist institutions in targeted development sectors within the emirate.
The plan was built on the pillars of the national “We the UAE 2031” vision, which reflects the country’s journey of sustainable development over the next decade and focuses on economic, social, investment and developmental success to strengthen the UAE's stature as an international destination and a hub of influence, setting a pioneering model among nations across all areas.

