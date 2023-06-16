Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 16th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of humanitarian and community projects in promoting the values of solidarity among community members and easing the hardships of those in need.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in Fujairah, headed by Abdullah Al Dhanhany, ERC Branch Director. The meeting took place at the Emiri Court.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad praised the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for humanitarian and charity projects in the emirate.

He said that these projects enable the UAE to achieve its goals and enhance its global reputation in related areas.

The Crown Prince was briefed on the aid projects carried out by the ERC and their beneficiary groups. He directed the delegation to simplify its procedures to enlarge the scope of beneficiaries. He also commended the ERC's local and international charity and humanitarian programs.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince.