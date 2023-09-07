Open Menu

Fujairah Crown Prince Meets Sarah Al Amiri, Reviews UAE's Latest Education Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 08:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the pivotal role of public education institutions in bolstering the UAE’s educational sector.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said that academic institutions enhance the community’s knowledge and skills and are, therefore, the foundational pillars for the intellectual advancement of society.

He made this statement during a meeting with Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) held in his office in the Emiri Court.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, underlined the unwavering commitment of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to supporting the Emirate’s educational sector and helping academic institutions meet their requirements, bring them in line with the UAE’s strategic goals, boost their competitiveness, and ensure their sustainability.

Al Amiri shared insights on the educational initiatives and activities planned in schools across the country over the course of the new academic year, noting that these efforts are closely aligned with the nation’s general education goals, with a special emphasis on empowering students and improving the national educational system.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad stressed the need to align educational plans with technological advancements, using academic tools that resonate with relevant future sectors, particularly in terms of employment, and fulfilling the nation’s aspirations in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Mohammed Al Qasim, Director-General of Emirates Schools Establishment, Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Executive Director of school Branch One, and Khalid Al Maazmi, Acting Executive Director of Corporate Services Sector.

