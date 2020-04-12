UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Crown Prince Opens COVID-19 Screening Centre

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening centre

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has highlighted the importance of the UAE’s role in containing the new coronavirus, COVID-19, noting that the country manages the crisis efficiently and competently.

Sheikh Mohammed made the announcement while inaugurating the Fujairah COVID-19 screening centre in the Rumailah Square in the Emirate, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The move aims to ensure the safety of community members and reassure their health within the safety measures undertaken by the UAE Government to combat the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19.

His Highness added, "Thanks to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the Emirate has taken all appropriate measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, by following preventive measures and promoting health and community initiatives, so as to provide advanced care to all members of society.

"

He expressed his appreciation for the huge effort made to open the screening centre in Fujairah in such a short period of time and his admiration and confidence in the frontline staff ensuring the health and safety of the public in the Emirate.

His Highness valued the role of the external therapeutic services of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, in supervising the coronavirus screening centres in various emirates of the country, and providing advanced health care to the community .

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

21 minutes ago

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

2 hours ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.