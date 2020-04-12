Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening centre

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has highlighted the importance of the UAE’s role in containing the new coronavirus, COVID-19, noting that the country manages the crisis efficiently and competently.

Sheikh Mohammed made the announcement while inaugurating the Fujairah COVID-19 screening centre in the Rumailah Square in the Emirate, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The move aims to ensure the safety of community members and reassure their health within the safety measures undertaken by the UAE Government to combat the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19.

His Highness added, "Thanks to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the Emirate has taken all appropriate measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, by following preventive measures and promoting health and community initiatives, so as to provide advanced care to all members of society.

"

He expressed his appreciation for the huge effort made to open the screening centre in Fujairah in such a short period of time and his admiration and confidence in the frontline staff ensuring the health and safety of the public in the Emirate.

His Highness valued the role of the external therapeutic services of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, in supervising the coronavirus screening centres in various emirates of the country, and providing advanced health care to the community .

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by a number of senior officials.