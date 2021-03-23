Fujairah Crown Prince opens Fujcon 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of adhering to international conventions aimed at preserving the marine environment and its natural resources, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and his keenness to reinforce the emirate’s international status as a centre of ship refuelling and petroleum storage.

Sheikh Mohammed made this statement while opening the 12th Fujairah International Bunkering and Fuel Oil Virtual Forum (Fujcon 2021), held virtually by the Government of Fujairah, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamad, with the attendance of Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of Al Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy, and over 400 participants from 36 countries who are specialists in bunkering and fuel oil.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the forum’s current edition is being held virtually due to the challenges facing maritime industries and fuel production caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as their impact on crude oil markets.

The forum is an ideal virtual platform enabling participants to exchange views and opinions on developments to international fuel markets, as well as for discussing future solutions to the issues of the post-pandemic period, he added.

He then stressed Fujairah’s key role in attracting global forums related to energy issues, considering its status as a key platform for attracting local, regional and international companies operating in the energy supply and storage sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the forum’s participants success in generating recommendations that will contribute to the advancement of the oil industry and help overcome the challenges facing the sector amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the forum’s opening speech, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighted the importance of the UAE’s energy strategy, which aims to diversify and develop the country’s energy sources and find solutions that will support the process of national sustainable development.

He also stressed the importance of Fujairah’s strategic geographical location, which has reinforced its status as one of the world’s leading centre of energy supply, production and storage.

Al Mazrouei then presented the UAE’s clean energy strategy, which involves the use of hydrogen and has witnessed significant progress due to the adoption of modern technologies, affirming the importance of recent natural gas discoveries in the country and their major role in achieving economic development.

The two-day biennial virtual event in the middle East markets gathers industry experts to what has become a key destination for players from the global fuel oil, bunkering and oil storage markets.

Organised by Conference Connection and hosted by the Government of Fujairah and Port of Fujairah, Fujcon which enjoys a reputation as the biggest and best attended event of its kind in the Middle East, will maintain its tradition of excellence in providing thought leadership, industry insights and pave the way to promote commercial opportunities and growth in the Emirate, post COVID-19.

Speakers, all well-known global personalities, key decision makers, thoughts leaders and marine experts, will discuss and debate at eight (8) distinct panels over two- days from March 23-24, in a combination of live and pre- recorded sessions and live Q&A, covering the shipping, bunkering, refining, crude and product trading, risk management,, oil storage, marine and alternative fuel markets and innovations in digitalization under the tagline "Fuelling the Future: Solutions and Challenges"

Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Chairman of the Fujcon 2021 Steering Committee, delivered a speech in which he stressed the importance of holding the Virtual Fujocon 2021 Forum in light of the conditions experienced by many countries of the world, indicating that the forum is a global event and it is one of the most important conferences in the Middle East region as it attracts companies specialized in the field of supplying Bunker ships and many experts and analysts in the oil and LPG markets.

Al Kindi explained that the forum will devote a session to the Emirate of Fujairah to review the latest developments that the emirate has made as a global energy center, hoping that the forum will contribute to paving the way for promoting business opportunities and growth in the emirate after COVID-19.

Two new panels at Fujcon 2021 on Wednesday March 24, will examine digitalization and the alternative fuels landscape. The large scale adoption of and role of digital technologies and increased partnership in data-sharing driven by COVID-19, will be the focus of the Digitalization in the Marine Industry Panel. The global trend in net carbon commitments accelerating the investment in alternative fuels, including LNG, LPG, Methanol, Ammonia and Hydrogen will be addressed at the Post 2020 Future Fuels Landscape Panel.

The rapidly changing business landscape in Fujairah is reflected in the global composition of delegates from thirty six countries from the GCC, EU, Mediterranean and Asia-Pacific represented at FUJCON, which will also witness the deepening ties and collaboration between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, with high level participation from Abu Dhabi Ports, Adnoc Global Trading, sponsor Adnoc Logistics and Services and the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure.

Amidst the backdrop of Fujairah’s importance as an international anchorage & crude oil hub, FUJCON 2021 Virtual Summit promises to deliver an outstanding platform for key players to meet and engage virtually with a distinguished array of marine experts & industry leaders addressing the bunkering and fuel oil community.