Fujairah Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Bangladesh

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah received at Al Rumaila Palace, Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates, who paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Mohammed.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah welcomed the diplomat and wished him success in performing his missions.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and the Ambassador of Bangladesh discussed ways to promote cooperation between the two countries in all avenues.

Abu Zafar extended thanks and appreciation to the Fujairah Crown Prince for his hospitality and warm reception, lauding the cultural development of Fujairah in all domains.