Fujairah Crown Prince receives ambassadors of Jordan and Mauritania

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has held separate meetings with Nassar Habashneh Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE, and Mohamed Mohamed Rara, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE.

The Crown Prince welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in performing their duties.

The meetings, which took place at the Crown Prince's office at the Emiri Court, discussed the strong relations and friendship between the UAE and the two countries and ways to enhance them.

The meetings were attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office.