Fujairah Crown Prince Receives Arab Parliament President

Published December 24, 2024

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, at his office in the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Mohammed Al Yamahi on his election as President of the Arab Parliament, wishing him success in his role and expressing hopes for further progress for the Arab Parliament.

The Crown Prince highlighted the Arab Parliament’s strategic role at both regional and international levels, stressing the importance of coordination among relevant entities and enhancing joint efforts across various fields.

He also underscored the commitment of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to supporting the UAE’s parliamentary initiatives aimed at achieving stability and sustainable development in the region and the world.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his support and encouragement. He affirmed the UAE’s leadership role in bolstering Arab cooperation and advancing joint efforts.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office.

