Fujairah Crown Prince Receives British Professional Boxer

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 11:15 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, in his office at the Emiri Court, professional British boxer and former world champion Amir Khan, in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about Khan's international career, during which he was crowned world champion twice, commending the level of his performances.

Khan thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his warm welcome and continued support for physical strength sports, as well as for helping Emirati athletes win international titles.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince’s Office.

