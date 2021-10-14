Fujairah Crown Prince receives Jersey Chief Minister

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has received, at Al Rumaila Palace, Senator John Le Fondré, Chief Minister of Jersey, and the accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Senator and his delegation, wishing them a delightful and successful visit.

The meeting discussed the relations and collaboration opportunities between the Emirate of Fujairah and Jersey in the fields of agriculture, tourism and trade, and ways to enhance them.

Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince, also attended the meeting.