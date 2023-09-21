Open Menu

Fujairah Crown Prince Receives Minister Of Culture And Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Culture and Youth

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of partnerships and strategic projects in achieving the goals of cultural and youth institutions, and their pivotal role in developing the cultural and community work sectors.

He made these remarks while receiving Salem bin Khaled Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and his accompanying delegation at Al Rumailah Palace on the sidelines of the official opening of the second edition of the Al Bader Festival, which is being held in Fujairah under his patronage.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for culture and art in all forms, highlighting his keenness to empower youth and enhance the UAE's competitiveness indicators in these sectors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the Ministry of Culture and Youth's plans, programmes, and current and future plans. He praised the ministry's role in enhancing the country's cultural, artistic, and youth movement, underscoring the importance of investing in youth and employing them at the most effective levels in society.

For his part, Minister Al Qassimi thanked the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his support of initiatives that boost cultural and youth work in the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Salem All

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI’s new strategy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed approves DMI’s new strategy and corporate identity

38 minutes ago
 Liwa Date Festival &amp; Auction launched under p ..

Liwa Date Festival &amp; Auction launched under patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Thursday as ..

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Thursday as DFM hits 8-month high

2 hours ago
 NYUAD researchers develop self-cleaning membranes ..

NYUAD researchers develop self-cleaning membranes boosting desalination efficien ..

4 hours ago
 Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, ..

Museum of the Future to host ministers, officials, COP28 Committee during Climat ..

4 hours ago
 ENEC discusses future collaboration with US busine ..

ENEC discusses future collaboration with US businesses at US-UAE Business Counci ..

4 hours ago
L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science ME Young Ta ..

L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science ME Young Talents Programme honours 11 Ara ..

4 hours ago
 Livestock health &amp; sustainability strategic pr ..

Livestock health &amp; sustainability strategic priority: Abu Dhabi Agriculture ..

5 hours ago
 FTA, UAQ Chamber collaborate to promote tax awaren ..

FTA, UAQ Chamber collaborate to promote tax awareness among businesses

5 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council to organise UAE’s first ele ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise UAE’s first electric scooter race

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy honours first batch of family ..

Ministry of Economy honours first batch of family business prorgamme

5 hours ago
 Conquerors bag Women's U19 T20 title

Conquerors bag Women's U19 T20 title

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East