Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fencing Clubs Championship

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of supporting martial arts and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to encourage the youth to engage in these sports and participate in tournaments both inside and outside the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad made this statement while receiving, in the Al Rumaila Palace, members of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club who won 15 medals in the Arab Fencing Clubs Championship, which was held from 4th to 6th September and organised by the UAE Fencing Federation and the Tima International Company, with the participation of 12 Arab clubs.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed commended the achievements of the club’s athletes and lauded the efforts of its administration while urging them to continue their hard work and participate in more championships, to accomplish further achievements that will help boost their skills and highlight the sporting stature of Fujairah and the UAE.

The club’s competitors and administration thanked Sheikh Mohammed for supporting martial arts and appreciating their achievements, stressing they will continue their training and hard work to accomplish further successes.