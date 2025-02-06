Fujairah Crown Prince Reviews Cultural Developments In UAE
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum library Foundation, at the Crown Prince’s Office at the Emiri Diwan.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi was briefed on the latest developments in the UAE’s cultural landscape, as well as initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening this vital sector within society.
The Crown Prince of Fujairah underscored the role of cultural institutions in fostering knowledge, creativity, and cultural awareness among community members, particularly children, adolescents, and youth, emphasising their key contribution to shaping individuals’ awareness and building well-informed generations equipped with knowledge, empowering them to contribute to the nation’s development and future.
He also highlighted the Fujairah Government’s commitment, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to advancing intellectual and cultural sectors, promoting knowledge dissemination, and supporting cultural initiatives that enhance global competitiveness.
For his part, Mohammed Al Murr expressed his appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his significant role in developing the cultural sector in the emirate and his dedication to pioneering projects that elevate cultural initiatives across the UAE.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office., and Jamal Al Shehhi, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders' participates at Lahore Book Fair 2025
Innovations reshaping transport industry: WIPO
Fujairah Crown Prince reviews cultural developments in UAE
Belgians’ well-being at lowest level in 20 years
Copernicus: January 2025 warmest on record
Dubai to host MRO Middle East, AIME 2025
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representat ..
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa
University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rahman visits Polio transit poi ..
Aurat March to proceed on Feb 12, LHC informed
More Stories From Middle East
-
Muslim Council of Elders' participates at Lahore Book Fair 20252 minutes ago
-
Innovations reshaping transport industry: WIPO2 minutes ago
-
Fujairah Crown Prince reviews cultural developments in UAE2 minutes ago
-
RAK Properties net profit up 32% to AED280 million in 20242 minutes ago
-
Belgians’ well-being at lowest level in 20 years2 minutes ago
-
Copernicus: January 2025 warmest on record17 minutes ago
-
Dubai to host MRO Middle East, AIME 202517 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives18 minutes ago
-
ALA 10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology32 minutes ago
-
UAE Chambers discuss role of SMEs with South Africa32 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah hosts C2R Second General Assembly32 minutes ago
-
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 202547 minutes ago