Fujairah Crown Prince Reviews Fujairah Environment Authority's Strategic Plans

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment Authority's strategic plans

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, at the Emiri Court, Asilah Abdullah Al Mualla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, and the authority’s action team.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the authority’s environmental objectives and strategic plans, as well as its projects and future action plans for the emirate to achieve the best outcomes, in line with the national agenda and global trends.

He also reviewed the authority’s plans to train national cadres and enhance their professional capabilities, to enable them to better serve the community, raise the public’s awareness of the importance of environmental preservation, and drive sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohammed commended the team’s efforts, and highlighted Fujairah's commitment to keep pace with relevant global developments and adopt best practices.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince.

More Stories From Middle East

