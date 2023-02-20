UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Crown Prince Visits Fujairah Education Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Fujairah Education Forum

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of promoting the culture of innovation among individuals and institutions.

He also highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for creative projects and ideas that assist the country’s approach to leadership and innovation.

He made this statement while attending the Fujairah education Forum, organised by the Council for Education Care and Academic Affairs and the Fujairah Educational Zone, coinciding with UAE Innovation Month.

During the forum, Sheikh Mohammed toured its exhibition, which was attended by 30 educational and governmental entities from around the emirate.

He was briefed about the students participating in the event, who showcased their innovative projects and talked about their objectives.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded the level of participation in the forum, as well as its objectives, which support the country and the emirate’s excellence and innovation policies.

