(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, son of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, crowned the winners of the preliminary competitions and side events, including Pool Shoots and the 50-bird re-entry English Sporting, at the second edition of the Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship (FMSC). He also honoured the strategic partners and sponsors who contributed to the success of the championship, which was held under the patronage of Crown Prince of Fujairah.

He honoured the winners, strategic partners and sponsors during his visit to the championship arena in the Wadi Ghub area of Diba, Fujairah, accompanied by his brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed also commended the organising committee's significant efforts to present the second edition of the championship with high efficiency and diligence.

The strategic partners of the second edition of FMSC honoured during the ceremony included the Fujairah Municipality, Dibba Municipality, the Department of Public Works and Agriculture, the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department, Fujairah Adventures, and Fujairah Holidays. Additionally, MG: Inter Emirates Motors, one of the sponsors of the championship, was recognized for its exceptional support of the event.

In the 50-bird re-entry English Sporting competition, Matthieu Delmas won the open category; Virgilijus Grybe won the seniors category; Charlie Faulds and Alexander Gottschling won the juniors category; and Dulary Aline, Madison Sharpe, and Renae Birgan won the women's category.

The winners of Pool Shoot 1, from first to fourth place, are Charles Bardou, Will Page, Adam Shale, and Chris Smith. For Pool Shoot 2, the winners are Maxime Morin, Richard Bunning, Matthieu Delmas, and Chris Childerhouse, also listed from first to fourth place. Finally, the winners of Pool Shoot 3, again in order from first to fourth place, are Humoud Alsenan, Matthieu Delmas, Charlie Faulds, and Turner Parcell.

The winners of the English Sporting Preliminary Competitions, held from February 1 to 4, are as follows. In the senior category, John Dunn secured first place, followed by Mark Bowes in second, and Virgilijus Grybe in third. In the junior category, Arthur Caron took first place, with Turner Parcell second and Connor Danniel third. Lastly, in the women's category, Karen Miles won first place, Madison Sharpe came in second, and Ekaterina Polyvanaya finished in third place.

The second edition of the Fujairah Mountain Championship, which has seen intense competition with over 400 participants from 37 countries, began on February 1 and will conclude on February 8. The event also offers activities that showcase the region's rich cultural diversity.