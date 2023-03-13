UrduPoint.com

Fujairah, Cuba Discuss Commercial Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) Sheikh Saeed Sorour Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the chamber’s keenness to enhance its commercial ties with friendly countries, including Cuba.

He made this statement while receiving Norberto Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of Cuba to the UAE, with the attendance of Sultan Meleeh, Member of the Board of Directors of the Chamber; Sultan Al Hindassi, Director-General of the Chamber; Ailyn Martínez Sarduy, Third Secretary and Chargée d'Affaires of the Cuban Embassy to the UAE; and Mohammed Zaher Al Madhani, Public Relations and Information Officer at the Chamber.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation between Fujairah and Cuba, in light of their keenness to strengthen their economic and commercial relations, as well as benefit from their industrial, tourism and food investment potential.

Al Sharqi highlighted the chamber’s keeness to provide all available support to Cuban business leaders and investors wishing to establish investment partnerships with their counterparts in Fujairah, in coordination with relevant government departments.

Meanwhile, Al Hindassi explained the services provided by the chamber to support the private sector in the emirate, as well as its efforts to create an appropriate environment for those willing to enter and invest in the labour market.

Fujairah has a distinguished geographic location, which has made it a key hub for supplying cargo ships and providing them with logistical services, he added, noting that it also has leading industries in the construction sector that utilise abundant natural resources, including materials for mining.

Ambassador Escalona Carrillo highlighted Cuba’s keenness to enhance its relations with Fujairah and support business leaders, to enable them to benefit from promising investment opportunities provided by the emirate and Cuba.

He also highlighted the keenness of the Cuba’s Chamber of Commerce to cooperate with Fujairah’s chamber and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

