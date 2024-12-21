Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah Dressage Championship will begin tomorrow, 22nd December, at the Fujairah Fort Arena.

During a press conference held at the Fujairah Fort, the higher committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships announced that all preparations for the Fujairah Dressage Championship, which will be held for the second consecutive year, had been completed.

The 2024 edition of the Fujairah Dressage Championship will feature 60 riders from stables and equestrian federations, and it will draw a large audience from both within the UAE and abroad. The competition will be judged by a panel of top Arab and international referees, all specialists in the discipline.

During the press conference, Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Fujairah Equestrian Championships, said that the event is taking place for the second consecutive year under the generous patronage of H.

H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

He further said that this championship aims to increase and diversify equestrian activities in the Emirate, focusing on traditional sports while enhancing Fujairah’s reputation as a host for international competitions.

The Fujairah Equestrian Championships has attracted significant interest from riders both locally and internationally. Dressage, an Olympic sport, showcases the rider’s ability to control and train horses, with participants competing to display their skills in horse training.

Ali Musabbah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Dressage Committee at the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee of Fujairah Equestrian Championships, noted that the championship continues to draw participants, who will compete for top positions and valuable prizes. He further said that the 2024 edition of the Fujairah Dressage Championship has a total prize pool of 150,000 AED.