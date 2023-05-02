Fujairah Fine Arts Academy inaugurates School of Gilding and Ornamentation

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) The Fujairah Fine Arts academy has inaugurated the School of Gilding and Ornamentation in a ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Ali Obaid Al Hafiti, Director-General of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy, said that the School of Gilding and Ornamentation targets enthusiasts and students in this artform, and aims to highlight its place and vital role in the history of the Islamic world, providing students with the necessary skills to produce gilded and ornamented creations.

For her part, Dr. Israa Al Hamel, Director of the School of Gilding and Ornamentation, said that the school is preparing an artistic and cultural project to decorate manuscripts and Qur’ans, which will offer an important platform for graduates of art, design, architecture, and marketing to unleash their creativity, hone their skills, and explore the theoretical language of historic Islamic arts.

The School will offer skill-building workshops and an annual diploma programme in a bid to revive the art of the traditional manuscript. The programmes will cover five main sections: gilding, engraving, Arabic calligraphy, miniatures, and bookmaking, welcome graduates from bachelor programmes from all disciplines.