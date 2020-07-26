Fujairah Fine Arts Academy organises virtual summer programmes for school students

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) The Fujairah Fine Arts Academy, in cooperation with the Ministry of education, is organising virtual training programmes for public school students for the 2020 summer holidays.

The programmes aim to enrich the knowledge of students, improve their skills and capacities in many artistic areas, and equip them with important life skills.

The programmes will also involve three specialisations, including Arabic calligraphy, painting and photography, and will comprise four sessions per week for each specialisation over a two-week period.

Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti, Director-General of the Academy, said that upon the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the academy is focussing on its cooperation with its strategic partners in artistic and academic subjects, through exchanging ideas, expertise and holding workshops and training programmes, in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

Al Hefaiti also praised the academy’s cooperation with the ministry, which has given students an opportunity to gain skills and expertise, noting that the academy is promoting the culture of arts to inspire students, especially during their holidays, to develop their skills and promote positive values.