Fujairah Fuel Stockpiles Edge Lower Led By Drop In Middle Distillates

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:45 PM

Fujairah fuel stockpiles edge lower led by drop in middle distillates

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Stockpiles of oil products at the UAE’s East Coast Port of Fujairah dropped to a four-month low on 17th August, with middle distillates such as jet fuel and gasoil leading the way.

The total fell to 24.034 million barrels, down 0.8 percent from a week earlier and the lowest since 20th April, according to data released today by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ. The Port of Fujairah has storage facilities for about 40 million barrels of oil products and about 20 million barrels of crude oil. The inventory report only applies to oil products.

Middle distillates slumped 3.8 percent to 3.389 million barrels, the lowest since 13th April, while heavy distillates such as fuel used for power generation and marine bunkers dropped 0.3 percent to 13.751 million barrels, the lowest since 27th April, according to the data, provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts. Light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha also fell 0.3 percent to 6.894 million barrels, the lowest since 27th July.

Stockpiles have dropped 22 percent from a record high on 1st June as demand for oil products improved with nations easing health restrictions. Gasoline demand, in particular, is on the rebound in the region, with Dubai driving activity roaring back to pre-pandemic levels in recent days, according to mobility data from Apple.

The recovery in jet fuel demand has been slower, prompting some suppliers to use jet fuel as a blending component to make low sulphur marine gasoil since July, Platts previously reported. The bunker market is still "out of balance" as demand was curbed by the coronavirus pandemic, Henrik Zederkof, senior director of Bunker Holding and chairman of the International Bunker Industry Association, told an online conference on 18th August.

The Port of Fujairah is developing an oil trading and bunkering hub that is the only multi-purpose port on the UAE's eastern seaboard. It is approximately 70 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz, the key choke point for oil and gas ships traversing the Gulf.

