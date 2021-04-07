UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Government Announces Establishment Of ‘World History Museum’

Fujairah Government announces establishment of ‘World History Museum’

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the Fujairah Government announced the signing of an agreement with the "Unique Collectibles Museum" to establish the "World History Museum" in the emirate.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, and Victor M. Prakash, Director of the Unique Collectibles Museum.

During the signing, Al Dhanhany said that Fujairah, with the support of Sheikh Hamad, is preparing for the establishment of the World History Museum, which will be the first of its kind in the middle East and will represent a unique opportunity for the general public in the country and from the rest of the world to view rare artefacts from ancient civilisations.

He also stressed the importance of the museum’s establishment, noting that its visitors can explore valuable international heritage dating back to various eras.

The museum will offer a great opportunity for students and scholars to benefit from its priceless pieces, he added.

Prakash highlighted the importance of the cooperation between the Fujairah Government and relevant local authorities in establishing the first museum of its kind in the region, which will encourage local and global tourism.

He then thanked Sheikh Hamad for supporting the establishment of the museum while stressing his key role in preserving world history.

