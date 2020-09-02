Fujairah heavy distillates stockpiles slump

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Oil products stockpiles at the UAE’s East Coast Port of Fujairah dropped to a two-week low on 31st August, with heavy distillates such as marine bunkers tumbling 14 percent week on week, the biggest decline since December 2019.

Total stockpiles stood at 25.124 million barrels on 31st August, down 5.8 per cent from a week earlier, the biggest drop since April, according to data shared by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, or FOIZ, today. Light and middle distillates inventories climbed in the week ending 31st August.

Inventories of heavy distillates, which also include fuel for power generation, have dropped 22 per cent as of the end of August from the record level of 17.168 million barrels on 8th June, at a time of peak electricity demand for air conditioning and increased crude production from OPEC. The 23-country OPEC+ alliance implemented a historic 9.7 million b/d cut pact starting in May, which was rolled back to 7.7 million b/d in August.

"The general consensus is that August was a busier month for bunker traders compared to June and July," Apurva Mali, founder of bunker supplier Masc Co. DMCC in Dubai, told S&P Global Platts. "Bunker demand has and will always be largely related to the movement of ships in the region, especially oil tankers.

More oil production equals more ships trading in the Gulf and equals more bunkers sold in Fujairah."

Heavy distillates stockpiles fell to 13.318 million barrels as of 31st August, the lowest since April. Delivered marine fuel with 0.5 per cent sulphur at Fujairah was at US $325/mt on 1st September, down US $5/mt from a week earlier, while Singapore was at US $343/mt, according to Platts data.

Middle distillates such as jet fuel and gasoil advanced 3 per cent in the week ending 31st August to 4.24 million barrels, a five-week high, while light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha climbed 7 per cent to 7.566 million barrels, the highest since 29th June.

"We're getting busier and busier, it won't be long before we're back to levels where we were a year ago," Tony Quinn, operating partner of Prostar Capital and CEO of Tankbank International in Singapore, told Platts.

Prostar's jointly owned Fujairah storage companies -- Fujairah Oil Terminal and GTI Fujairah -- are fully contracted out and are about 70 percent full by volume of product, he said.

Trade flows in Fujairah are typically fuel oil in from Iraq and the region, and fuel oil goes out to Singapore and gasoline to Pakistan and Africa, he said. "There is a normalisation of business happening, there are no restrictions on shipment movements."