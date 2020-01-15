UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Heavy Distillates Stocks Slip 8%, Leads Weekly Decline In Product Stocks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) Refined product stocks at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah fell 1.6 per cent in the week to Monday, led by a decline in heavy distillates and residues, according to data released today by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ.

Total stocks dropped to 20.4 million barrels, a two-week low.

Heavy distillates, including fuel for marine bunkers and power generation, slipped 8 per cent to 10.265 million barrels, also the lowest since the end of 2019.

The Fujairah Port has experienced delays due to excessive rainfall, S&P Global Platts reported previously.

"General delays are around 24 to 36 hours with some up to 48 to 72 hours," one bunker supplier told Platts. Market sources said the delays are unlikely to push prices higher. "There is not much change in demand for bunker fuel in Fujairah," another supplier said.

Inventories of middle distillates, such as gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, jumped 18 per cent to a three-week high of 4.295 million barrels.

Meanwhile, light distillates, including gasoline, fell 1 per cent to 5.846 million barrels.

Fujairah has the largest commercial storage capacity for refined products in the Middle East.

