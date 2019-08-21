UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Heavy Residue Stocks Drop For First Time In Three Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:45 PM

Fujairah heavy residue stocks drop for first time in three weeks

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Fujairah's stockpiles of heavy distillates and residues declined for the first time in three weeks on signs of additional demand amid higher prices at competing ports, according to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone released Wednesday.

Heavy distillate and residue stocks fell 13 percent week on week to 9.333 million barrels as of 19th August, the lowest since 29th July, the data showed. The drop contributed to a six percent decline in all oil product inventories at Fujairah to 19.898 million barrels -- a two-week low.

The price of 380 CST delivered bunker fuel in Singapore was assessed at US$10/mt higher than Fujairah as of Tuesday. Other Asian ports, such as Shanghai, Hong Kong and Busan have recently seen premiums of more than $100/mt over Singapore, according to S&P Global Platts.

Supply tightness of bunker fuel in east Asia should begin to attract some supply from other regions, including the Middle East, Alexander Yap, an analyst at Platts Analytics in Singapore, said.

A large parcel of fuel oil was slated to be exported from Fujairah as Arc Energy had fixed a Suezmax tanker, SKS Skeena, to load 130,000 mt of fuel oil in mid-August for a Fujairah-Singapore voyage, Platts earlier reported.

The tanker set sail 20th August and was recently in the Gulf of Oman, cFlow, Platts trade flow software, showed.

Heavy residue products include fuel oils used for marine bunkers and power generation.

Gasoline and other light distillates inventories rose eight percent over the week to 8.299 million barrels, the most since 17th June, while middle distillates slumped 21 percent to 2.266 million barrels after rising 35 percent the week before.

The middle distillates category include gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene. Light distillates covered in the report are gasoline, naphtha and condensates that are stored in white product tanks and have an API of 45 degrees and above.

All commercial terminal operators in Fujairah participate in the weekly stock reporting at the request of FOIZ, the Middle East's largest commercial storage facility for refined products. A total of 11 terminals participate, including storage volumes involved in activities such as blending and refining.

Related Topics

Oman Oil Shanghai Hong Kong Singapore Busan Price Middle East June July August Stocks All From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ma&#039;an rolls out new Abu Dhabi community engag ..

2 minutes ago

Bill to increase Balochistan seats in National, Pr ..

8 minutes ago

KMC, K-Electric inks agreement for installation of ..

8 minutes ago

Bin Bayyah calls for efforts to avoid wars, confli ..

17 minutes ago

Australia-based Islamic bodies condemn human right ..

8 minutes ago

Food Authority seals six food outlets, 20 person a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.