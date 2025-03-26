Open Menu

Fujairah Hospital Attains LEED Gold Certification For Sustainability, Energy Efficiency

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced that Fujairah Hospital has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), in recognition of its adherence to the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency.

With this achievement, Fujairah Hospital becomes the first government hospital in the UAE to receive this prestigious certification, underscoring EHS’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, resource optimisation, and environmental impact reduction.

Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Khadim, Director of Fujairah Hospital under Emirates Health Services (EHS), said, “Fujairah Hospital’s attainment of LEED Gold certification reaffirms EHS’s commitment to integrating best environmental practices across its healthcare facilities. This milestone marks a significant step towards achieving our sustainability goals, including efforts to reduce carbon footprint and enhance the quality of the indoor environment for both patients and staff.''

Waheed Al Mulla, Director of the Facility Management and Administrative Services Department at EHS, said, “This achievement reflects the success of EHS’s strategic efforts to implement global sustainability standards across all its facilities. EHS remains committed to leveraging advanced technologies and adopting effective strategies to minimise environmental impact, optimise costs and conserve resources.

We will continue to enhance the efficiency of our facilities in alignment with the best environmental practices".

LEED is one of the world’s most recognised rating systems for assessing buildings based on environmental efficiency and sustainability. It is awarded to buildings that meet stringent criteria in energy efficiency, the use of sustainable materials, indoor environmental quality enhancement, and environmental impact reduction.

Fujairah Hospital implemented a comprehensive plan to meet the criteria for this accreditation, which involved a thorough assessment of the Hospital’s operational and infrastructural status, an analytical study of energy consumption and the adoption of green initiatives to enhance energy and water efficiency, improve waste management, and utilise environmentally friendly building materials.

The Hospital also implemented stringent regulatory policies to monitor environmental performance and collect the necessary data to ensure compliance with the requirements of the U.S. Green Building Council, under the supervision of the Facilities Management Department at Emirates Health Services. These efforts ultimately led to the fulfilment of the required standards and attaining LEED Gold certification.

