Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 To Begin Thursday
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 03:15 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship, the first event in the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, will begin on Thursday and run until 21st December at the Fujairah Fort Arena.
Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the championship will feature more than 300 Arabian horses from stables and equestrian federations worldwide.
A distinguished panel of Arab and international judges will oversee the competitions, which are expected to draw large audiences from the UAE and beyond.
Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Fujairah Equestrian Championships, highlighted during a press conference at Fujairah Fort on Tuesday that months of meticulous preparations have ensured the event's readiness.
He emphasised the significance of the championship in preserving equestrian traditions, which hold a vital place in Arab cultural heritage, while promoting them to global audiences.
He added that the total prize for the championship amounts to AED4 million, in addition to the prestigious Golden Sword of Fujairah award. In addition, one of the event sponsors is also offering 20 travel tickets to Egypt as part of a raffle draw for attendees.
Dr. Al Zeyoudi also noted that this year's competition will showcase some of the most celebrated colts, including top-ranking participants from international equestrian events, further solidifying Fujairah's position as a premier destination for Arabian horse breeding and competitions during the UAE and Gulf equestrian season.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation1 minute ago
-
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday2 minutes ago
-
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai17 minutes ago
-
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu Dhabi47 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day2 hours ago
-
China's annual AI congress unveils white paper2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland of Niger on Republi ..2 hours ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition3 hours ago
-
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time3 hours ago
-
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday4 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day4 hours ago
-
UAE joins Qatar in celebrating National Day4 hours ago