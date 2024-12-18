Open Menu

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 To Begin Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 03:15 PM

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship, the first event in the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, will begin on Thursday and run until 21st December at the Fujairah Fort Arena.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the championship will feature more than 300 Arabian horses from stables and equestrian federations worldwide.

A distinguished panel of Arab and international judges will oversee the competitions, which are expected to draw large audiences from the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Fujairah Equestrian Championships, highlighted during a press conference at Fujairah Fort on Tuesday that months of meticulous preparations have ensured the event's readiness.

He emphasised the significance of the championship in preserving equestrian traditions, which hold a vital place in Arab cultural heritage, while promoting them to global audiences.

He added that the total prize for the championship amounts to AED4 million, in addition to the prestigious Golden Sword of Fujairah award. In addition, one of the event sponsors is also offering 20 travel tickets to Egypt as part of a raffle draw for attendees.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also noted that this year's competition will showcase some of the most celebrated colts, including top-ranking participants from international equestrian events, further solidifying Fujairah's position as a premier destination for Arabian horse breeding and competitions during the UAE and Gulf equestrian season.

