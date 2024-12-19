Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship commenced today at the Fujairah Fort Arena.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Seef Al Sharqi.

This championship reaffirms Fujairah’s status as a key global destination for equestrian sports. This recognition for the Emirate is attributed to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, who has consistently supported equestrian sports, strengthening Fujairah’s position as a major hub for this traditional sport.

This year’s championship features over 300 of the finest purebred Arabian horses from around the world, making it a prominent sporting event that has attracted significant interest from regional and international media. This has further enhanced the championship’s status as one of the most important events on the global equestrian Calendar.

Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, awarded the winners of the Yearling Fillies category in the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024.

He also commended the exceptional performance levels demonstrated by the participating horses, which reflect the dedication and professionalism in equestrian sports.

In addition to the championship, numerous activities and special events are being held this year, showcasing traditional Emirati culture and heritage. These events offer visitors a rich experience that mirrors the UAE’s deep-rooted identity.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 edition of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, Salem Al Zahmi, Advisor to the Office of the Crown Prince, Fujairah, along with several local and international officials.

Equestrian enthusiasts and lovers of Arabian horses also gathered to attend the championship and partake in the celebrations.