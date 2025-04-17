Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah Adventures Centre is set to host the Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism.

This first-of-its-kind conference in the country, organised with the participation of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, will take place from 30th April to 2nd May 2025. It will be held in Fujairah, leveraging the region's natural assets, existing infrastructure, and potential for adventure tourism.

The conference aims to align with economic diversification goals and strategies for growth within the tourism industry, positioning Fujairah as a leading tourism hub in the middle East and globally.

The sessions are designed to enhance Fujairah's international visibility, attract strategic investments and establish a regional framework for sustainable adventure tourism. Additionally, the conference is expected to drive new partnerships, stimulate investment, and set benchmarks for excellence in adventure tourism.

Amr Zein Eddine, Director of Fujairah Adventures Centre, and Head of the Higher Organising Committee of Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism, said, “Hosting this international conference marks a strategic milestone in the development of the adventure tourism sector in the region, and we are grateful for the unwavering support and guidance from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. The choice of Fujairah as the host for this conference reflects our commitment to promoting sustainable tourism, preserving our unique geological and cultural heritage, and strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for responsible tourism.

By bringing together top experts from our regional partners and around the world, we are shaping the future of this industry in a way that benefits local communities while also protecting the environment.”

The conference will feature sessions on adventure tourism, including industry talks, keynote speeches, and five panel discussions. These discussions will cover the following topics: Investment & Growth: Opportunities & Challenges in the Adventure Industry; Safety & Standards: Global Best Practices in Exploration & Recreation; Sustainability & Community: Preserving Nature & Empowering Local Economies; Innovation & Youth: Startups, Universities, Influencers and UN Tourism Affiliate Members Leading the Way in Sports & Adventure Tourism.

A representative from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, along with decision makers and industry leaders in the tourism sector, will also attend and speak at the conference. Additionally, the conference will officially unveil the first standardised adventure tourism framework tailored for the region and launch the Arabic translation of the UIAA book to promote safety and best practices in adventure sports.

The event will include Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremonies and a book launch on the first day of the international conference. The following two days will feature activities in Fujairah’s outdoor landscapes, including visits to Sheikh Zayed Mosque, tours of Fujairah Fort, cultural experiences in Al Taiba Village, hikes at Wadi Wurrayah Reserve and deep-sea fishing combined with culinary experiences.