Fujairah Jumping Championship 2024 Kicks Off Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Higher Organising Committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships announced the official launch of the Fujairah Jumping Championship, which will take place from 27th to 29th December 2024, at the Fujairah Fort arena.
The committee, during a press conference announcing the launch, said that the championship will feature 170 horses from around the world.
Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman, Higher Organizing Committee, Fujairah Equestrian Championships, said, "The championship has evolved into an international three-star competition this year, following its successful debut last year. This transformation is due to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, along with the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
This support has facilitated the championship's success on the global stage."
Al Zeyoudi also said that the Fujairah Jumping Championship is now part of the broader series of Fujairah Equestrian Championships, contributing to the promotion of equestrian sports, the prominence of horses in Arab history, and the preservation of cultural and popular heritage for future generations, while showcasing these traditions at the highest international standards.
Furthermore, he underlined that the championship continues to grow in success by attracting participants from all over the world, with 170 horses taking part in this year’s edition.
For his part, Ali Musabbah Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, said that the total prize pool for the competition stands at AED 700,000, confirming that the event has gained significant attention, with strong participation from stables across the globe.
