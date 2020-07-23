UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Launches Free COVID-19 Testing Centres Under National Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres under national campaign

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director-General of the Emiri Court at the Fujairah Government, stated that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, have prioritised the health and safety of all citizens and residents in the emirate and protect them from coronavirus, COVID-19, through the implementation of a national campaign adopted by national authorities and institutions.

He made this statement during the launch of a coronavirus testing centre at the local council in Al Halah, as part of the related plan of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and in coordination with a local team from National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA.

While touring the centre, where COVID-19 tests will be conducted free of charge, Al Dhanhani viewed its preparations and was briefed by its medical and technical staff about the required procedures, to provide citizens and residents with the highest standards of healthcare.

He said that the directive of Sheikh Hamad to offer free testing to everyone reflects his keenness to protect the health and safety of the entire community, and is part of the country’s efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Al Dhanhani thanked the MoHAP, the Fujairah Foundation for Region Development, FFRD, and the Fujairah Police for their efforts to make this healthcare achievement happen, and praised the work of frontline medical staff to overcome the current crisis, to serve their community and provide high-quality healthcare.

The plan includes offering services to all local citizens and residents and the launch of free testing centres around the emirate.

The centre’s inauguration was attended by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Saeed, Director of the Fujairah Medical Zone, and members of the Federal National Council, FNC, from Fujairah, as well as several directors of government authorities and local citizens and residents.

