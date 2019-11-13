UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Light Distillates Stocks Drop To 14-month Low

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

Fujairah light distillates stocks drop to 14-month low

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Gasoline and other light distillate stockpiles at the UAE's Port of Fujairah fell to a 14-month low as of Monday after refinery maintenance works limited supplies, reported S&P Global Platts on Wednesday, quoting the data released by the Fujairah Oil Inventory Zone, FOIZ.

Light distillates dropped 5 percent in the past week to 5.601 million barrels, the lowest since 27th August, 2018.

The stockpiles have declined for four consecutive weeks, the longest stretch since the data began to be compiled in September 2017. Light distillates also include naphtha and condensates that are stored in white product tanks and have an API of 45 degrees and above.

Saudi Aramco's SASREF refinery is undergoing maintenance until mid-November, Abdulaziz al-Judaimi, the company's senior vice president for downstream, said last month.

Kuwait National Petroleum also said last month that the fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Mina al-Ahmadi refinery was undergoing maintenance for four to five weeks. The drop in stockpiles follows attacks in September that forced half of Saudi Arabia's crude output offline.

"I'd say we're still seeing lingering impact of the September Saudi disruptions, recent maintenance at Saudi SASREF and Kuwait Mina Al Ahmadi and high gasoline premiums recently," Alex Yap, senior analyst at S&P Global Platts in Singapore, said.

He added, "High freight rates mean arbitrage of gasoline and naphtha has also been impacted recently."

Stockpiles of all refined products at Fujairah dipped 2 percent week on week to 22.851 million barrels, a two-week low.

Heavy distillates and residues, including fuel oils used for marine bunkers and power generation, fell 2 percent to 14.016 million barrels, still close to the record 14.551 million reached at the end of October ahead of the International Marine Organisation's low sulphur fuel mandate from January 2020.

"Suppliers want to ensure they have enough compliant fuel to deal with any uncertainty around the transition time," Yap said.

Inventories of middle distillates, such as gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, rose 5 percent to a one-year-high of 3.234 million barrels. The stockpiles soared 53 percent the week before amid signs of weakening demand in the jet fuel market, said the S&P Global Platts report.

Fujairah has the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Company Oil Saudi Al Ahmadi Singapore Saudi Arabia Middle East January August September October 2017 2018 2020 Market All From Million

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan expresses concern over the conversion ..

9 minutes ago

Economy showing signs on stability, exports improv ..

53 minutes ago

UVAS arranged All Pakistan Declamation competition ..

55 minutes ago

Federal govt to amend Army Act to give right to ap ..

1 hour ago

Mohammad Mohsin aims to become world’s best all- ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.82 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.