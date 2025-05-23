Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2025 Award for Best Sporting Event of 2024

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) In a new sporting achievement that reflects the organisational excellence and professionalism of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club (FMAC) , the club has been crowned with the middle East Sports Industry Awards (SPIA Awards 2025) in the "Best Sports Event of 2024" category.

This recognition comes in honour of the remarkable success of the 11th edition of the Fujairah World Taekwondo Cadet Championship, which attracted over 2,000 athletes from various countries around the world, establishing itself as a prominent sports event on both regional and international levels.

This award is a direct result of the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and President of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, who is steering the club toward excellence and reinforcing Fujairah’s status as an international platform for hosting distinguished sports events.

The awards ceremony was recently held at Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of prominent leaders from the sports sector, decision-makers across the Middle East and North Africa, and representatives of major media institutions.

The award is supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, highlighting institutional synergy in supporting and honouring excellence in the region’s sports industry.

Nader Abu Shawish, Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, stated that this award is a source of pride for the club and all the organising team of the championship, saying: “We dedicate this achievement to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the visionary leader and Primary supporter of sports in Fujairah. This award is the culmination of tireless work and a well-coordinated team effort. It reflects the international sports community’s confidence in the quality and professionalism of our event organisation.”

The Middle East Sports Industry Awards (SPIA) 2025 honours excellence across 20 prestigious categories, including Major Sport Event of the Year, Sport Team of the Year, and Excellence in Sustainability.