(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – As the UAE declares 2025 the “Year of Community,” the Fujairah Martial Arts Club (FMAC) has earned the prestigious “Excellence in Social Responsibility” award for 2025, organised by the Green Organisation in the United Kingdom. This international recognition adds to the club’s impressive record and acknowledges its outstanding efforts in community service and promoting social sustainability through sports.

The achievement is the result of the club’s pioneering initiatives, particularly its “Future Generations” programme, which focuses on discovering and nurturing young talents in martial arts. The club has also established strategic partnerships with local schools to promote the role of sports in character development and instilling community values.

Additionally, the club has organised awareness workshops and community programmes in collaboration with various entities to promote safety in sports and educate players, coaches, and parents on ethical and behavioral best practices in the sporting field.

In its commitment to fostering community-wide athletic participation, the club launched a comprehensive sports season featuring six diverse races, open to all age groups — from children to seniors.

These events engaged different segments of society, reinforcing the idea of sports as a lifestyle while facilitating social interaction and participation.

This recognition places Fujairah Martial Arts Club among the most committed sports institutions in the region regarding social responsibility.

Nader Abu Shawish, Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, stated: “We dedicate this achievement to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, our key supporter, whose vision inspires our community and sports initiatives. Winning this award in the Year of Community further strengthens our commitment to serving our local society and empowering future generations.”

‘’We take immense pride in this international recognition, which is the result of dedicated collective efforts from our administrative, technical, and volunteer teams. This award motivates us to continue working with an even greater belief that sports are not just about competition, but a developmental and humanitarian mission that fosters a more cohesive and sustainable society.”