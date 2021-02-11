UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Media Office: 'Tank Fire Is Away From Petroleum Area'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:15 AM

Fujairah Media Office: 'Tank fire is away from petroleum area'

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The Fujairah Media Office said today the fire that broke out yesterday in a tank of an oil waste processing and refining company at the Thawban area, is "away from the petroleum area" branding as "untrue" all rumours circulated in this regard via some media platforms.

The Office said that civil defence firefighters from Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah managed to contain the flames in a very short time, during which the fire caused some minor property damage, while the facility has already resumed normal operations.

"The company where the fire broke out is not affiliated to the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ)," said Captain Salem Al Afkham Al Hamoudi, Director of FOIZ, terming the accident as "incidental" and that it did not cause any human injuries.

"The affected company has no relations whatsoever with the petroleum area," he added, re-affirming that FOIZ continues to operate as usual.

The Fujairah Media Office calls upon all media outlets to verify accuracy of information and rely only on official sources.

