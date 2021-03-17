Fujairah Media Office publishes Fujairah Ruler’s annual book

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Fujairah Media Office published the annual book of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, which features a comprehensive overview of the national and social occasions attended by Sheikh Hamad in 2020.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, wrote the book’s introduction, titled, "2020 and Facing Challenges," which described the beauty of Fujairah and its nature, history and heritage, as well as its comprehensive urban development, which are based on the foundations established by Sheikh Hamad.

Sheikh Mohammed also addressed the emirate’s journey of giving and development over the past 46 years since Sheikh Hamad assumed his duties as Ruler of Fujairah, highlighting his significant efforts to achieve urban, economic, tourism, social, sporting and cultural development, to make the emirate a preferred destination for local and international investments.

In the book’s introduction, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that 2020 was not an ordinary year, as it was an extraordinary one full of challenges that affected many aspects of life, as well as a year full of achievements, noting that Fujairah has a distinguished vision for predicting the future and effectively addressing challenges, due to the directives of Sheikh Hamad. He also asserted that since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sheikh Hamad has been keen to benefit from available opportunities to enhance the emirate’s process of development, as well as to meet the needs of citizens and residents, and encourage and support the youth.

The book consists of five chapters, which are "Leaders of the Nation," "Inspection Visits," "Events," "Resolutions and Cables," and "Visits."