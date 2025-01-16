Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship receives over 400 registrations from 37 countries

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2025 | 01:45 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Fujairah Shooting Club has announced the conclusion of the registration period for the main event of the 2nd Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship (FMSC). The registration closed at the end of December 2024.
The championship, which will be held from 1st to 8th 2024, is organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
It will be conducted in two stages, with preliminary competitions scheduled from 1st to 4th February and the main championship from 5th to 8th February in Dibba, Fujairah.
The championship will feature over 400 participants from 37 countries, drawing a diverse audience from throughout the region. In addition to the main competition, the 2025 edition will feature side events such as 50 Target English Sporting from 1st to 4th February, 50 Bird Re-Entry English Sporting from 5th to 7th February, and Pool Shoots from 1st to 7th February.
Registrations for preliminary competitions and side events will be accessible both on-site and online on the day of each event.
Saif Al Zahmi, Director, FMSC, said, “The entries we have received until underlines that this year’s championship will mark wider participation from shooting enthusiasts across the world.
We aim to scale up the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi the patron of the Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship, to celebrate the rich hunting tradition of the region and celebrate its enduring heritage with every edition. The preparations are progressing, and we are creating a venue that will offer the participants an exhilarating experience while ensuring sustainability.”
The championship will use 100% natural ammunition, incorporating biodegradable wads and eco-friendly Vivas clay targets appropriate for various age groups to minimise environmental impact.
Additionally, the organisers will provide all ammunition, including Eley Hawk’s compostable and eco-friendly lead ammo. Eley Hawk, the ammunition partner of the championship, is recognised for its environmentally conscious designs and is dedicated to making a positive impact.
The 2025 edition championship is organised with the support of the NSCA and the CPSA, with Eley Hawk, Promatic, Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, AM Industries, and Etihad Water and Electricity as its partners.
