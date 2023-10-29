Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainability

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) The Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNCR) is among the leading contributors to the sustainable development drive in the Emirate of Fujairah, making exceptional efforts to boost sustainability through various initiatives and programmes launched in the lead-up to the UAE’s hosting of the UNFCCC’s 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Such initiatives include the FNCR’s Fujairah International Award for Best Sustainable Mining Practices, the first-of-its-kind annual award in the middle East launched to recognise individuals and institutions from around the world for their excellence in adopting sustainable mining practices.

Ali Qassim, Director-General of FNRC, said that the Award is inspired by their belief in the importance of combining and aligning efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and related economic, social and environmental objectives. He explained that the Award aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to mobilise all available efforts and resources to help achieve SDGs, the UAE Centennial 2071 and the Fujairah 2040 Plan.

Launched during the UAE’s “Year of Sustainability”, the award epitomises the keenness of the Ruler of Fujairah to encourage and support projects and innovations that drive sustainable development in the country, he continued, noting that the FNRC has become a global role model in adopting best sustainable mining practices.

“The award will cooperate with companies to raise community awareness of the importance of mining operations, as well as encourage eco-friendly practices across the value chain,” Qassim went on to say, adding that the award is expected to attract over 900 participants across all its categories.

We have also launched the “Partnership in Sustainability” initiative under the slogan “You Are Our Sustainability Partners”, in line with the UAE’s National Agenda and objectives to drive sustainable economic growth, he said.

As part of this initiative, we distributed seedlings to our customers to highlight our partnership and the importance of engaging and encouraging them to adopt the best sustainable practices, he continued.

The FNCR Director-General highlighted the Fujairah International Mining Forum and accompanying exhibition, whose 8th edition took place from 26th to 28th September 2023 under the theme “Mining Investment… Sustainable Development”, noting that it gathered top mining, sustainability and energy experts from over 27 countries.

The first-of-its-kind in the UAE, the specialised event supports the UAE’s leading efforts in climate action and its drive to build a sustainable future and is co-organised by the FNCR, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Arab Industrial Development, Standardisation, and Mining Organisation under the patronage of the Fujairah Ruler.

Additionally, the FNCR organised a campaign themed "Strides Towards Sustainability" to raise awareness of the importance of promoting sustainable practices, which included distributing eco-friendly pens to employees and customers at mining facilities in Fujairah, as well as an environmental awareness programme featuring a range of activities and workshops on recycling.