Open Menu

Fujairah Offers Condolences On Death Of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

Related Topics

Kuwait September

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the wor ..

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the world: Mona Al Marri

9 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

1 hour ago
 Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review stre ..

Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review strengthening cooperation

2 hours ago
 Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemploym ..

Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemployment Insurance Scheme: MoHRE

3 hours ago
 UAE, Netherlands to collaborate on sustainability, ..

UAE, Netherlands to collaborate on sustainability, energy transition, advanced t ..

3 hours ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at ..

Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

5 hours ago
 SMA invites specialists to contribute to its journ ..

SMA invites specialists to contribute to its journal&#039;s 4th issue

5 hours ago
 Dubai Media Council signs MoU with Egypt’s Supre ..

Dubai Media Council signs MoU with Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulatio ..

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of Fujairah I ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of Fujairah International Mining Forum, app ..

6 hours ago
 Presight appoints QMM as liquidity provider to enh ..

Presight appoints QMM as liquidity provider to enhance trading on ADX

6 hours ago

Emirates Post Group shortlists three groups for ‘Logistics Unleashed’ compet ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East