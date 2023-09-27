Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.