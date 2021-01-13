UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Oil Product Stocks Fall For 4th Week, Longest Slide Since October 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:15 PM

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, longest slide since October 2020

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Oil product inventories at Fujairah in the UAE dropped for a fourth consecutive week, the longest stretch since the record slide in October 2020, as middle distillates slumped to an 11-week low and heavy distillates declined for the first time in three weeks.

Total stockpiles on Jan. 11 stood at 22.122 million barrels, down 5.3% from a week earlier and the lowest since November. 30, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts on January 13.

Stocks are down 10% in the past four weeks, led by a 27% drop in middle distillates such as gasoil, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene. Middle distillates on Jan. 11 stood at 4.4 million barrels, down 2% from a week earlier and the lowest since Oct. 26, 2020. They have dropped for five weeks in a row, the longest stretch since the data series began in January 2017.

There were 272,000 barrels of gasoil destined for Sudan from Fujairah in the week started Jan. 4, the first such shipment in a year, according to data analytics firm Kpler. The rebound is good news for middle distillates, the hardest hit product category in 2020 when stocks averaged 77% higher than in 2019 as the pandemic crippled demand for jet fuel.

Inventories of heavy distillates covering fuel oil for power generation and marine bunkers dropped 11% in the week to Jan. 11 to 10.38 million barrels, the lowest since Dec. 7, 2020. Malaysia has been taking fuel oils from Fujairah for the past four weeks, and Sri Lanka returned as a destination country in the week started Jan. 4, according to Kpler.

Light distillates stocks stood at 7.342 million barrels as of Jan. 11, up 1% from a week earlier.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka UAE Oil Sudan Malaysia January October November Stocks 2017 2019 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

5 minutes ago

Leading Afghan Negotiator Meets With Indian Securi ..

1 minute ago

Over 80 killed in latest west Ethiopia attack

2 minutes ago

Swiss Gov't Extends COVID Restrictions Until End o ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in 11th-hour attempt to avoid govt c ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Receives First Batch of Moderna's COVID-19 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.