UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Oil Product Stocks Fall To 4-week Low

Sumaira FH 4 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

Fujairah oil product stocks fall to 4-week low

Refined oil product stockpiles at the UAE’s East Coast Port of Fujairah fell to a four-week low as of Monday 10th June, amid muted trading during the Eid-al-Fitr holidays last week, according to data released today, Wednesday, by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Refined oil product stockpiles at the UAE’s East Coast Port of Fujairah fell to a four-week low as of Monday 10th June, amid muted trading during the Eid-al-Fitr holidays last week, according to data released today, Wednesday, by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

Total inventories at the Middle East bunkering hub dropped 0.5 percent over the past week to 23.889 million barrels, the lowest level since 13th May, data compiled by S&P Global Platts showed. While stockpiles have slipped for two weeks in a row, the total is still up 38 percent since the end of last year.

In Fujairah, demand was lackluster for most of last week due to Eid, Platts reported. Fujairah-delivered 380 CST bunker fuel was assessed at US$394.75/mt as of last Friday, little changed from $395.

10/mt a week earlier.

Stockpiles of middle distillates -- such as gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene -- slipped 8.7 percent to 2 million barrels, a six-week low.

Heavy distillate and residue inventories dropped 2 per cent to 11.735 million barrels while light distillate stocks rose 3.2per cent to 10.154 million barrels.

Light distillates covered in the report are gasoline, naphtha and condensates that are stored in white product tanks and have an API of 45 degrees and above. Heavy products are fuel oils used for marine bunkers and power generation.

S&P Global Platts is the official publisher of the oil product data. Fujairah has the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.

Related Topics

Holidays Oil Middle East Hub May June Stocks From Industry Million

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

3 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

3 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

3 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

3 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.