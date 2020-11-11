Fujairah oil product stocks hit two-week low, led by heavy distillates

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Stockpiles of oil products dropped to a two-week low at the UAE’s East Coast Port Fujairah, led by a slide in heavy distillates and residues to a 15-month low as fuel oil exports picked up.

Inventories on 9th November totaled 19.671 million barrels, down 2.8 percent from a week earlier, according to data released today by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ. That is the lowest since 26th October when stockpiles were at a 13-month low.

Heavy distillates and residues, such as fuel oil for power generation and marine bunkers, stood at 8.941 million barrels on 9th November, dpown 6 percent from a week earlier and the lowest since 29th July last year.

Some 1.63 million barrels of fuel oil were destined for Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Reunion, India and Dijbouti in the week started 2nd November, according to data analytics firm Kpler. That is the biggest shipment since a record 5.24 million barrels in the week started 5th October, according to the Kpler data.

The Saudi shipment of 370,000 barrels in the week started 2nd November was heading for its Rabigh power plant on the kingdom's western coast, according to the Kpler data.

Fuel oil supplies may tighten further as Bahrain Petroleum Co. is exiting the fuel oil business by 2025 because it is uneconomical, Bapco Chairman Dawood Nassif said in a Gulf Intelligence interview released today.

Bunker fuel supplies for prompt delivery at Fujairah have been limited, with demand higher than usual on 3rd November. Fujairah-delivered marine fuel with 0.5% sulphur was assessed at US $ 355/mt yesterday, on par with Singapore, the world's largest bunker market.

Middle distillate stockpiles such as diesel totaled 5.356 million barrels as of 9th November, down 2 percent from a week earlier, while light distillates such as gasoline stood at 5.374 million barrels, up 1 percent.

Platts has been the official publisher of the inventory data since the start in January 2017.