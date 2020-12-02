UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Oil Product Stocks Rise 2.3% On Big Build In Heavy Distillates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:15 PM

Fujairah oil product stocks rise 2.3% on big build in heavy distillates

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2020) FuJAIRAH, 2nd December, 2020 (WAM / S & P Platts) Oil product stockpiles at the port of Fujairah rebounded 2.3 per cent in the past week, as a significant build in heavy distillates from a near two-year low more than offset a draw in middle distillate stocks.

Stockpiles as of 30th November stood at 20.591 million barrels compared with 20.124 million barrels the week prior, according to data released today by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ.

Heavy distillates, which includes marine bunkers and fuel oil, climbed 18.5 per cent to 8.

615 million barrels, the data provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts showed. The week before, they had been at their lowest since 31st December, 2018.

Meanwhile, middle distillates, such as jet fuel and diesel, dropped 12.8 per cent to 5.375 million barrels, down from the record high 6.161 million barrels reached in the previous week, according to the data.

Light distillates showed a slight decline of 1.4 per cent to 6.601 million barrels, from the 10-week high 6.692 million barrels the week before.

Platts has been compiling the Fujairah inventory data since January 2017.

Related Topics

Oil January November December Stocks 2017 2018 2020 From Industry Million P

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

13 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

31 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

41 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

1 hour ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

45 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.