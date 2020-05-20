UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Oil Product Stocks Surpass 30 Million Barrels For First Time

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:45 PM

Fujairah oil product stocks surpass 30 million barrels for first time

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Product stockpiles at the UAE’s East Coast port of Fujairah have surpassed 30 million barrels for the first time, with inventories of both middle distillates such as jet fuel and heavy distillates such as marine fuel hitting all-time highs, data released today, Wednesday, by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ, showed.

Total stockpiles rose 8.6 percent week on week to 30.262 million barrels Monday, the third consecutive weekly record high, the data showed. Inventories of light distillates including gasoline jumped 10 percent on the week to 8.236 million barrels, the highest since 19th August, 2019, while middle distillates rose 2 percent to 5.573 million barrels and heavy distillates/residues rose 10 percent to 16.453 million barrels.

Fujairah has capacity to store about 40 million barrels of products, although some terminals cannot be full because they need extra room for blending. Many terminals are also already leased out, leaving even less room for new supplies.

Stockpile gains have picked up pace in May as severe restrictions on movement remain in place across much of the Middle East and India. However some economies have started to re-open gradually.

"Demand hasn't really got going yet despite the easing of restrictions," said Matt Stanley, director of Starfuels commodities brokerage.

"Bunker demand could weaken further and follow Singapore, which in the last few days has slipped to discounted differentials," he added.

Heavy distillates/residues include marine fuel and fuel used for power generation. The category last recorded an all-time high stocks of 15.445 million barrels on 6th April this year.

"For Fujairah and other nearby ports, we have seen a significant drop in demand the last few days," said Apurva Mali, sales manager at Masc Co DMCC, a Dubai-based broker in bunker fuels.

A contango market structure is still enticing traders to seek storage options with the intention of reselling cargoes at a higher price later, analysts said.

Fujairah also has 16.095 million barrels of crude and oil products in floating storage as of today, with at least two vessels holding gasoline, according to cargo tracking data from Kpler.

"Demand has been down, the markets have been in contango and the Middle East finished most scheduled refinery maintenance in the first quarter," said Alex Yap, senior analyst at S&P Global Platts Analytics in Singapore. "A combination of all three has contributed to the jump in stockpiles."

Related Topics

India UAE Oil Stanley Mali Singapore Price Middle East April May August Stocks 2019 Market All From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria i ..

18 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to give administ ..

20 seconds ago

Youth shot dead in Faisalabad

22 seconds ago

MOI cautions against SOPs violations on Jumma tul ..

23 seconds ago

Three POs including a most wanted criminal netted ..

28 seconds ago

Malaysia's COVID-19 cases pass 7,000 mark after 31 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.