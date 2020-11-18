UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Oil Products Stockpiles Climb To Six-week High

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:45 PM

Fujairah oil products stockpiles climb to six-week high

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) Oil products stockpiles at the Port of Fujairah, the most important bunkering hub in the Middle East, jumped to a six-week high even as fuels for power generation and marine bunkers tumbled to the lowest in almost two years, as fuel oil shipments to South Korea resumed.

Total inventories as of 16th November stood at 20.436 million barrels, up 3.9 per cent from a week earlier and the most since 5th October, according to data released on today by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ.

Light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha surged 17 per cent to 6.307 million barrels, the highest since 28th September and middle distillates such as jet fuel and diesel expanded 11 per cent to 5.963 million barrels, close to the record high of 5.997 million barrels on 1st June.

Heavy distillates, covering fuels for power generation and marine bunkers, dropped to 8.

166 million barrels as of 16th November, down 8.7 per cent from a week earlier and the lowest since 11th February, 2019, according to the data provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts. Stockpiles of heavy distillates have plunged 52 per cent from the record 17.168 million barrels on 8th June.

Some 623,000 barrels of fuel oil from Fujairah was destined for South Korea in the week started 9th November, the first shipment to that country since 5th October, according to data analytics company Kpler. Kenya also took a shipment for the second week in a row.

Two more loadings for a total of 1.221 million barrels were made for the week, with one of the shipments heading to Singapore, possibly as a way point, and the other likely bound for South Korea, according to Kpler.

Related Topics

Company Oil Singapore South Korea Kenya Middle East Hub February June September October November 2019 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Armenian President Appoints Ara Ayvazyan Foreign M ..

18 minutes ago

SIU arrests two street criminals

20 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition Holds Peaceful Post-Election R ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Rejects German Diplomat's 'Pseudo-Historica ..

20 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker hands over three ambulan ..

20 minutes ago

Hazara traffic police booked 1732 underage motorcy ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.